Want to prepare for SSC MTS? Try these 4 apps to crack this exam
The Staff Selection Commission has released calender for SSC exams 2023.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Multitasking (MTS) is a competitive examination conducted by the SSC for recruitment to various Non-Technical Group 'C' posts in the Central Government.
All the exams related to SSC will be held from October 2023 to December 2023. So, If you want to brush up your practice for the exam, you can try these 4 apps:
Unacademy: It is a well-known app for government exam aspirants. You can get access to various test series and exam notes through this app
With this app, you can get guidance from experienced educators and well-designed study material for the SSC MTS exam
Testbook: This app is famous for its bilingual approach towards online education and it is also a popular choice for government exam aspirants.
With this app, you can get guidance from the educators of the Testbook app who will help you to crack the exam by providing various tips, study materials, and sample papers in both English and Hindi languages.
Adda 247: It is an educational app that provides coaching for various government exams like SSC MTS. This is a multilingual online app that provides online coaching to government exam aspirants With this app, you can get access to interactive lectures, study materials, and mock tests in various languages for SSC MTS exam.
Byju's: This app consists of interactive live lectures by experienced instructors. You can also get access to various sample papers, mock tests, and study materials to prepare thoroughly for the SSC MTS exam.
This app has a mock test series specifically targeted for the SSC MTS 2023 exam, that too for free of cost.