Whopping 26% discount announced on Redmi Note 12; price drops from Rs. 18999 to Rs. 13999
Redmi Note 12 can be yours at an extremely low price as Flipkart is offering a huge discount on the smartphone. Check how much you have to pay and how much you will save.
Flipkart is offering an initial discount of 26% on Redmi Note 12, making it available at a much lower price.
You can currently grab Redmi Note 12 for just Rs. 13999 instead of Rs. 18999 on Flipkart.
You can further lower the price of the smartphone by taking advantage of exchange deals and bank offers available.
Flipkart is offering exchange offers up to Rs.12750 when you trade-in your old smartphone.
You should keep this in mind that you will get the exchange discount depending on the resale value and condition of the old device you trade-in.
You can also get 10% off on Axis Bank Credit Card and EMI Transactions, up to Rs.1000, on orders of Rs.5,000 and above.
You can get 5% Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.
Redmi Note 12 sports 6.67-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED Display.
The smartphone packs a triple camera setup that is 50MP + 8MP + 2MP and a 13MP front camera.
It comes powered by Snapdragon 685 Processor and a 5000 mAh Battery.