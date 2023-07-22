Work wonders! 5 best apps for iPhones to enhance your experience
If you have an iPhone and want to know how you can leverage it at utilise it at its best, then these 5 apps may work wonders for you. Dashlane app, Tapeacall app to TeraBox app, check them out here.
Dashlane: It is one of the best iOS apps as it lets you create and store unlimited secure passwords.
It syncs all your sensitive data securely to access them across devices
TapeACall: It is a call recorder app that is very useful for users as an iPhone does not have any call recording feature.
Users can record incoming and outgoing calls without limit on the duration or number of recordings.
TeraBox: It is a free cloud storage service that offers backing up documents, sharing files, and saving videos.
Users can get 1TB (1024 GB) of free cloud storage synced across all your devices.
Unroll.Me: This app helps to clear up mail inbox and unsubscribe from unwanted emails.
It displays all subscription emails in your inbox and lets the user eliminate undesired emails
Waze: It is a navigation app for iPhone, with community-based live traffic.
In this app, local drivers can update real-time traffic and route information about construction, road hazards, speed traps, etc., from time to time.