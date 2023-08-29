Worried about GATE 2024 preparation? Try these 5 apps to excel in your exam
If you are worried about your performance in the GATE 2024 exam, then take a deep breath. Tomorrow is the last day for the GATE 2024 registration and the exam is just a few months away.
To score well in the exam, you can get help from various online apps that guide thousands of students every year. Check out these 5 apps:
GATE 2024 Test series by Made Easy: It is a popular app for the preparation of Engineering competitive exams like GATE. ItsTest Series is designed to provide a real-time exam experience to the students.
It offers test papers that are designed as per the revised syllabus of GATE- 2024 which helps concept building and to improve performance.
Nimbus Learning: It is an e-learning app for the preparation of various competitive exams. offer multiple online courses and study materials for exams such as ESE, GATE, PSUs, State AE/JE and SSC JE ExamsStudents can get access to the faculty of Nimbus coaching along with high-quality video lectures, practice papers, and study materials.
Testbook: This is also a popular app for the preparation of various competitive exams including GATE. Along with notes PDFs, practice questions, and previous years' questions with solutions, you will also get live quizzes, and live and recorded lectures.
GATE 2024 by EduRev: The foremost quality of this app is that it is available for everyone for free. This app will equip you with Online Mock Tests, an exhaustive question bank, GATE online mock test series, topic-wise Online Tests, and notes for all Engineering subjects.
Unacademy Learning App: Unacademy has a dedicated GATE category within their learning app.
Students can get access to video lectures, live classes, study materials, and practice questions from experienced educators.