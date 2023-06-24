Wow Deal! Get 29 % discount on iQOO Neo 6

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By Manshi Singh
Published Jun 24, 2023
Photo Credit: Amazon

Get a chance to grab iQOO Neo 6 at extremely low price in this Amazon deal.

Photo Credit: Amazon

As per the Amazon price listing the original cost of iQOO Neo 6 is Rs. 34999 for 8Gb storage variant.

Buy here
Photo Credit: Amazon

Currently Amazon is running a "5G Revolution Sale" in which you can get a huge discount on the smartphones until 25th of June.

Photo Credit: Amazon

You can get a 29% discount on purchase of iQOO Neo 6 with this Amazon Deal.

Photo Credit: iQOO

After the initial discount the price of the smartphone is currently Rs.24999 on Amazon.

Product Page
Photo Credit: iQOO

Amazon also offers exchange discounts and bank offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone.

Photo Credit: iQOO

Amazon offers a discount of up to Rs. 22800 as exchange offer.

Photo Credit: iQOO

 Make a note that the exchange offer depends on the condition of your old device and exchange Availability in your area.

Photo Credit: iQOO

Amazon also offers several bank offers to make the deal more interesting for the customers.

Photo Credit: Amazon

iQOO Neo 6 comes with the power of the Snapdragon 870 chipset.

Photo Credit: Amazon

The Smartphone also sports a 4700mAh battery that supports 80W charging.

Click here