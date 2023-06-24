Wow Deal! Get 29 % discount on iQOO Neo 6
Get a chance to grab iQOO Neo 6 at extremely low price in this Amazon deal.
As per the Amazon price listing the original cost of iQOO Neo 6 is Rs. 34999 for 8Gb storage variant.
Currently Amazon is running a "5G Revolution Sale" in which you can get a huge discount on the smartphones until 25th of June.
You can get a 29% discount on purchase of iQOO Neo 6 with this Amazon Deal.
After the initial discount the price of the smartphone is currently Rs.24999 on Amazon.
Amazon also offers exchange discounts and bank offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone.
Amazon offers a discount of up to Rs. 22800 as exchange offer.
Make a note that the exchange offer depends on the condition of your old device and exchange Availability in your area.
Amazon also offers several bank offers to make the deal more interesting for the customers.
iQOO Neo 6 comes with the power of the Snapdragon 870 chipset.
The Smartphone also sports a 4700mAh battery that supports 80W charging.