Wow! iPhone 11 price falls to just 18999 on Flipkart; save 24901 NOW (Unsplash)
Apple iPhone 11 can be grabbed for just Rs. 18999 on Flipkart today. (Apple)
Check here
The phone has been made much affordable with the help of enticing offers on Flipkart. (Unsplash)
The iPhone 11 (64GB) worth Rs. 43900 is available at a discount of 11 percent on Flipkart today. (Flipkart)
After the discount, the price of the iPhone 11 has dropped to Rs. 38999. (Flipkart)
Click Here
Meanwhile, if you have an old smartphone, you can avail the exchange offer too.
(Flipkart)
On exchange, the price of the iPhone 11 can be reduced further by up to Rs. 20000. (Flipkart)
On availing both the discount and exchange offer, the iPhone 11 will cost you just Rs. 18999. (Flipkart)
Additionally, Flipkart is offering several bank offers on the iPhone 11. (Unsplash)
Running on A13 Bionic Chipset, the iPhone 11 gets a 6.1 inch liquid retina HD display. (Unsplash)
Read more
It is equipped with a dual rear camera setup of 12MP and a front camera too of 12MP. (Unsplash)