Wow! iPhone 14 Pro price falls to 90749; check how to get this deal
Check this amazing deal and save a huge amount of money while buying the Apple iPhone 14 Pro. To get the phone at the best price, here is what you need to do.
You can Purchase iPhone 14 Pro worth Rs. 129900 with a big discount on both Flipkart and Amazon.
On Flipkart you get a 7 percent initial discount making the price of the smartphone fall to Rs. 119999.
You can further reduce the price of the smartphone with the exchange deal and bank offers on Flipkart.
Flipkart is offering up to Rs. 29250 off via the exchange deal, which you can grab by trading-in your old smartphone.
On combining both the discount and exchange offer it would cost you only Rs. 90749 for iPhone 14 Pro.
Amazon too is offering the iPhone 14 Pro (128 GB storage variant) for just Rs. 119999.
You can further lower the price of the device using an exchange deal and bank offers on Amazon.
Through the Amazon exchange deal, you can get up to Rs. 23550 off on the phone.
Amazon offers bank offers include Rs. 3000 instant discount on shopping through HDFC Bank Credit Card transactions on minimum purchase value of Rs. 77940 and more such offers.
