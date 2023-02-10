Wow! Samsung Galaxy S23 gets price cut of ₹8000 and more
The Samsung Galaxy S23 has been launched but, the sale will begin on February 23.
But you don’t have to wait! You can pre-order the phone and this way you can save some money.
First, read about the reasons why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S23.
It packs the latest and fastest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which brings a lot more power efficiency to the table. Also, it features the 50MP + 12MP + 10MP triple camera setup for your photography experience.
It features a very bright display. With 1750 nits of peak brightness, the Galaxy S23 is one of the "brightest" phones today. The 6.1-inch 120Hz variable refresh rate AMOLED display is a great means to consume content.
Samsung Galaxy S23 price is Rs. 74999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. While the 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 94,999.
But guess what? Samsung is offering you a chance to save a huge amount.
With the Galaxy S23, you will be able to get 256 GB storage for the price of 128 GB.
Apart from this, you will be eligible to get Cashback benefits worth Rs. 8000. Plus, an extra Rs. 2000 off with a welcome voucher on Samsung Shop App.
However, you must note that these offers are available for a limited time, so you need to hurry up and pre-book the latest Galaxy S23 now.