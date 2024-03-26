10 best images of galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Published Mar 26, 2024
Check out these mesmerizing images of galaxies captured by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope.
Galaxy NGC 604: The galaxy captured by Webb’s NIRCam is located 2.73 million light-years away from Earth.
Galaxy NGC 1566: This image was captured with the help of JWST and the Hubble space telescope. The galaxy is located 60 million light-years away in the constellation Dorado
Spiral Galaxy NGC 3627: The images of the galaxy were captured under the Physics at High Angular resolution in Nearby GalaxieS (PHANGS) program.
Spiral Galaxy IC 5332: The image of the galaxy was captured with the help of JWST and the Hubble space telescope.
Galaxy cluster MACS0416: The MACS0416 is a galaxy cluster which is located about 4.3 billion light-years from Earth.
Galaxy NGC 1433: The image was captured with the help of Webb’s Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI). The galaxy is located 46 million light-years away from Earth.
Dwarf Galaxy WLM: The galaxy is located 3 million light-years away and was captured with James Webb Space Telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera.
Cartwheel Galaxy: The image was captured with the help of Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI).
Arp 220: This image showcases the merging of two spiral galaxies which was captured by the James Webb Space Telescope.
Spiral Galaxy NGC 1300: This image of the galaxy was also captured by the PHANGS team.
