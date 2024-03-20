NASA's Chandra X-ray Telescope snaps amazing images of Whirlpool Galaxy; Check it out now
Published Mar 20, 2024
Check out the new Whirlpool Galaxy images shared by NASA's Chandra X-ray Telescope, Spitzer Space Telescope and Hubble Space Telescope.
US space agency NASA plays a pivotal role in revealing the mysteries of space and beyond. Now, the space agency has shared some mesmerizing images of a Whirlpool Galaxy.
The Whirlpool Galaxy also known as M51 is located 30 million light years from Earth.
The galaxy was first spotted with an X-ray sighting of the Chandra telescope.
The researchers also used the Spitzer Space Telescope and Optical views from the Hubble Space telescope to snap clear images.
NASA shared the images of the galaxy on their official Instagram handle which said, “The Whirlpool Galaxy is one of the brightest spirals in the night sky.”
NASA while replying to a user’s comment said that our galaxy is also known as a spiral galaxy.
According to NASA, the M51 is called a whirlpool galaxy due to its swirling structure. The galaxy is home to several young stars.
Multiple Instagram users praised NASA's capabilities. One user also commented. “These are so beautiful.”
