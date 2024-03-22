10 stunning celestial images shot by NASA James Webb Space Telescope in 2024 

Check related web stories:

Top 6 weekend OTT watchlist: Ae Watan Mere Watan, Lootere to Poor Things, check what to stream online

Apple iPhone 14 Plus price cut on Amazon! Check discounts, offers and more

Limited Time Deal! Apple iPhone 13 Price drop rolled out on Amazon; check now

Exciting Holi offer! Apple iPhone 14 Plus price slashed on Amazon by 25 pct