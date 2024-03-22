10 stunning celestial images shot by NASA James Webb Space Telescope in 2024
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Mar 22, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 5468: This is a face-on spiral galaxy with four spiral arms spiralling outward. The arms are filled with young, blue stars and dotted with purplish star-forming regions. In the middle, there's a bright, yellowish center with a narrow linear bar. Background galaxies in red are scattered across the image against the black backdrop of space.
Photo Credit: NASA
Star-forming region NGC 604: In this nebula, we see clumpy, red, filamentary clouds. At the center, there's a large bubble with an opaque bluish glow and stars speckled within. The dust surrounding the bubble appears white, and there are several smaller bubbles nearby. Thousands of stars, mostly yellow or white, fill the space around the nebula.
Photo Credit: NASA
Another nebula: This nebula features wispy filaments of light blue clouds with a large cavernous bubble at the center-right. Pink and white hues fill the bottom left edge of the bubble, while hundreds of dim stars populate the surrounding area.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galactic landscape: This rectangular image showcases thousands of galaxies of various shapes and colors against the black backdrop of space. Some galaxies are spirals, while others are blobby ellipticals. One prominent foreground star features diffraction spikes. A highlighted region zooms in on a galaxy labeled GN-z11, appearing as a fuzzy yellow dot.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 628: This densely populated face-on spiral galaxy features a central region with a light blue haze and spiny spiral arms extending outward. The arms rotate counterclockwise and are largely orange in color. Bright blue pinpoints of light represent stars scattered throughout the galaxy.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 1300: Two observations of this galaxy show its core connected to a prominent diagonal bar structure. Spiral arms begin at the end of the bar and rotate counterclockwise, forming a backward S shape. Filaments in shades of orange characterize Webb's observation, while Hubble's observation shows a mix of bright blue star clusters and dark brown dust lanes.
Photo Credit: NASA
Magnified galaxies: Two galaxies are magnified, one circular and light pink, the other elongated with a white line at the center. Thousands of galaxies fill the broader field against the black background, including large blue foreground stars and spiral and elliptical galaxies.
Photo Credit: NASA
Cassiopeia A: This image resembles a disk of electric light with red clouds, white streaks, and orange flames. X-rays reveal hot gas, while infrared data highlights emission from warm dust and cooler supernova debris. Hubble data shows numerous stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 1365: Two observations show Hubble's mix of dark dust lanes and blue star clusters, while Webb's image features shades of orange and prominent dark gray or black bubbles.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 4535: Finally, observations of this galaxy depict its centered core connected by a vertical bar structure to prominent spiral arms. In one image, the arms are composed of orange filaments with dark regions towards the center, while in the other, they feature bright blue star clusters and dark brown dust lanes.