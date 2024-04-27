10 Celestial images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope in 2024
Published Apr 27, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Have a look at these shocking celestial images captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope in 2024.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 3783: This spiral galaxy captured by Hubble is located about 130 million light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Spiral galaxy IC 4633: This galaxy is located 100 million light-years away from us in the constellation Apus.
Photo Credit: NASA
Interacting Galaxies: This image showcases galaxies NGC 5996 and NGC 5994 at about 160 million light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Globular cluster NGC 1651: NGC 1651 is about 162,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC).
Photo Credit: NASA
Spider Galaxy: The galaxy captured by the Hubble telescope is located 30 million light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy LEDA 42160: The galaxy is located 52 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Virgo.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy IC 3476: It is a dwarf galaxy which is located about 54 million light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Star Forming Region: The star-forming region is known as IRAS 16562-3959 which hosts a massive star, about 30 times the mass of our Sun
Photo Credit: NASA
Spiral galaxy UGC 11105: This image was captured by astronomers with the help of the Hubble Space Telescope to study apparent magnitude.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy UGC 5189A: The galaxy was studied by NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope to study a supernova explosion that occurred in 2010.
