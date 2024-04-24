NASA James Webb Space Telescope captures these 10 shocking cosmology images
Published Apr 24, 2024
Check these 10 mind-blowing cosmology images captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Kilonova and Host Galaxy: The James Webb Space Telescope captures a gamma-ray burst, GRB 230307A, and its kilonovas which is an explosion produced by a neutron star.
Photo Credit: NASA
El Gordo: This image showcases hundreds of galaxies with great detail. El Gordo acts as a gravitational lens which is capable of capturing light from distant background galaxies.
Photo Credit: NASA
Quasar J0100+2802: It is an active supermassive black hole which was captured by the NASA Webb telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Pandora's Cluster: This image showcases the vastness of space and clusters of galaxies coming together to form a mega cluster.
Photo Credit: NASA
Lensed galaxy: This image was found in near-infrared data from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 5468: This image is captured by both the Hubble and James Webb telescopes. The galaxy is located 130 million light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
MACS 0416: The image of galaxy cluster MACS0416 was created with the help of infrared observations from the Webb Telescope with visible-light data from the Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 5584: This spiral galaxy is located 72 million light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Sunrise Arc: The Sunrise Arc reside under a massive galaxy cluster called WHL0137-08 and it contains the most distant star called Earendel.
Photo Credit: NASA
JWST Advanced Deep Extragalactic Survey: This image showcases more than 45000 galaxies which existed when the universe was less than 600 million years old.
