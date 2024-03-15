5 asteroids set to fly by Earth soon, says NASA; one is a 250-foot space rock; know how close they will come
Published Mar 15, 2024
According to NASA, 5 massive asteroids will pass Earth today and tomorrow. Check out their speed, size, and more details.
A report by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), run by NASA, has revealed that 5 asteroids are set to come close close to Earth today and tomorrow.
NASA takes advantage of space-based telescopes and satellites, such as the NEOWISE telescope, Pans-STARRS1 in Maui, and Catalina Sky Survey near Tucson, Arizona to track asteroids.
Check out the list of five upcoming asteroids.
Asteroid 2024 EK3: This space rock is 19 feet wide and is set to make a close approach today, March 15. It will fly by Earth at a distance of 622,000 kilometres. It now moving at a speed of 24623 kilometres per hour.
Asteroid 2024 FU: The asteroid is moving at a speed of 55752 kilometres per hour and it will come 5,700,000 kilometres close to Earth on March 15. It has a size of 58 feet.
Asteroid 2024 EQ: The asteroid is reported to be 70 feet wide and it is moving at a speed of 38461 kilometres per hour. It will come 2,650,000 kilometres close to Earth on March 16.
Asteroid 2024 EK4: This asteroid will fly by close to our planet on March 16 at a distance of 4,030,000 kilometres. It is 31 feet wide and is moving at a speed of 15665 kilometres per hour.
Photo Credit: NASA
Asteroid 2024 CJ8: The last asteroid is reported to be 250 feet wide and it will make a close encounter on March 16. It is moving at a speed of 43445 kilometres per hour. It will come close by 6,610,000 kilometres.