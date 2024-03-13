10 cosmic wonders captured by NASA's Hubble Space Telescope; Check details

The Butterfly Nebula: The nebula is designated as NGC 6302 which is located 4000 light-years away in the arachnologically correct constellation of the Scorpion.

Photo Credit: NASA

The Tadpole galaxy: It is a spiral galaxy which is named UGC 10214. NASA about the long tail said it consists of “stars and gas that stretch out more than 280,000 light-years.”

Photo Credit: NASA

The Star Cluster: It was captured with the help of captured by the Hubble Space Telescope’s Wide Field Camera 3. The cluster is located about 15790 light-years from Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

Spiral galaxy UGC 11860: The galaxy is located around 184 million light-years away in the constellation Pegasus and it was captured with Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3. 

Photo Credit: NASA

The Mice galaxy: These are colliding pairs of spiral galaxies which are designated as NGC 4676 and they will merge into one single galaxy.

Photo Credit: NASA

The Helix Nebula: It is reported to be one of the nearest planetary nebulae to Earth. It contains thousands of comet-like filaments. 

Photo Credit: NASA

The Eagle Nebula: It is also known as Messier 16 which is located at active star-forming region. It was first discovered in 1745 by the Swiss astronomer Jean-Philippe Loys de Chéseaux.

Photo Credit: NASA

Jupiter’s aurora: Hubble captured the glowing lights of aurora from Jupiter’s atmosphere. NASA said it occurs, “high-energy particles enter a planet’s atmosphere near its magnetic poles and collide with atoms of gas”

Photo Credit: NASA

Galaxy ESO 185-IG013: This is a luminous blue compact galaxy (BGC) which could help research study galaxy formation and evolution. 

Photo Credit: NASA

Holiday Globe of Stars: The galaxy is designated as galaxy UGC 8091 which is located 7 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Virgo. It contains billions of stars inside the galaxy.

