5 asteroids will fly past Earth today, reveals NASA; Know their speed, size and more
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Mar 08, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA claims 5 asteroids to fly by Earth today, March 8. Check out their size, speed, distance of approach, and other details.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
With the help of the Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System (ATLAS), NASA has revealed details about 5 asteroids that are set to fly past Earth today, March 8.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Scientists also utilise Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE) and the NEOWISE mission to track such massive space rocks that pass by Earth closely.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
From size, and speed to distance of approach, know all about 5 asteroids that are expected to pass Earth by a close margin.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Asteroid 2024 EJ2: This asteroid is 61 feet wide and will make a close approach today. It is moving at a speed of 53289 kilometres per hour and will pass Earth by 558,000 kilometres.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Asteroid 2024 ET1: The asteroid is 22 feet wide. It is currently moving at a speed of 43219 kilometres per hour and will be close to Earth at a distance of 967,000 kilometres.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Asteroid 2024 EY1: This asteroid is 24 feet wide and is moving at a speed of 27570 kilometres per hour. It will make a close approach to Earth at a distance of 2.3 million kilometres.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Asteroid 2024 EZ1: This space rock is 44 feet wide. It is moving at 22632 kilometres per hour and will get as close as 2.59 million kilometres to Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Asteroid 2024 DW1: The last asteroid to pass Earth is 190 feet wide and will pass the planet by 2.5 million kilometres. It is moving at a speed of 71538 kilometres per hour.
Check related web stories:
NASA says 5 asteroids to pass Earth soon; Check speed, size, and more
5 massive asteroids to pass Earth in the coming days, says NASA; Check speed, size, more
NASA says 68-foot-wide asteroid to pass Earth today! Check size, speed, more
5 asteroids to pass Earth at close quarters in the coming days
View more