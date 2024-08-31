5 Reasons Rockstar Games should bring GTA 6 RP to consoles for a better gaming experience
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Aug 31, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
GTA 6 RP should be an official feature in the next Grand Theft Auto game. This would bring roleplaying to a wider audience, especially on consoles where it's currently absent.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Roleplaying in GTA is popular, but it's limited to PC. The console community has no access to mods, making the introduction of RP to consoles a significant move.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Modding has kept older GTA games alive, but consoles have missed out. Making RP an official part of GTA 6 could allow console players to experience mod-like features.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
GTA RP has built a large fanbase, mainly on PC. Console players, who form a big part of the GTA community, should also have access to this feature.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
If Rockstar introduces RP on consoles, it could open new revenue streams. Private servers on consoles could offer paid memberships, creating new opportunities for players.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Excluding consoles from GTA 6 RP would leave a large part of the fanbase feeling neglected. Console players are a crucial segment, and including them is essential.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Rockstar often prioritises consoles over PCs. Releasing GTA 6 RP on consoles aligns with this approach, ensuring all players have access to the latest features.
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
The fanbase expects GTA 6 to include roleplaying features. By making RP available on consoles, Rockstar can meet these expectations and enhance the gaming experience for everyone.
Check related web stories:
5 reasons GTA Online Adversary modes no longer attract players in 2024
GTA 6 fans celebrate perfect fall 2025 release window for highly anticipated game launch
GTA 6 Online: 5 Features fans don't want to see in the new multiplayer experience
GTA 6 promises the largest map yet; Fans speculate on massive Vice City and beyond
View more