6 essential game mechanics Rockstar should bring to GTA 6 from RDR 2 and San Andreas

Published Jun 11, 2024
GTA 6 is set to release in late 2025, 12 years after GTA 5. Fans are eagerly anticipating its launch. Here are six game mechanics from Rockstar's other titles that would make GTA 6 even more exciting.

Gore from Red Dead Redemption 2: The detailed gore from RDR 2 should return for a more realistic depiction of violence. It would add depth to GTA 6's crime-filled world, highlighting the consequences of violent actions.

Inspired by GTA 6, making interiors more accessible enhances immersion. Interacting with more of the environment allows players to feel a stronger connection to the game world.

Franklin’s Special Ability: Franklin's ability to slow time while driving in GTA V made for smooth, fun driving experiences. Bringing this feature to GTA 6 would let players navigate the city with ease.

Bullet Time from Max Payne 3: Bullet time from Max Payne 3 allows players to tackle multiple enemies and escape tight situations. This mechanic would be a thrilling addition to GTA 6's combat system.

Jetpack from GTA: San Andreas: The jetpack from San Andreas offers a unique way to explore the game world. Imagine flying over Vice City in GTA 6, accessing hard-to-reach areas with ease.

Fighting Skills: Learning new fighting skills, as seen in San Andreas, gives players a sense of progression. This feature in GTA 6 would make character development more engaging.

Incorporating these mechanics would not only bring nostalgia but also enrich the overall gameplay, making GTA 6 a well-rounded and immersive experience.

By borrowing these elements from its past successes, Rockstar can create a GTA 6 that honours its legacy while pushing the boundaries of open-world gaming. 

