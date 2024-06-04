Uncover GTA 5 hidden gems: From subaquatic adventures to alien vehicles, unearth the unseen fun
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jun 04, 2024
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games
Discover hidden gems in GTA 5's story mode! From underwater exploration and Ferris wheel rides to alien vehicles and thrilling triathlons, there's something new and exciting for every player to enjoy.
Underwater Adventure: Discover the hidden depths of GTA 5 by scuba diving. Find a submersible vehicle, dive in, and explore sunken ships and treasures. Uncover the mysteries beneath the waves!
Ferris Wheel Fun: Take a spin on the fully functional Ferris Wheel at Del Perro Pier. For just $8, enjoy a unique VR perspective, especially thrilling at night. Don't miss out on this often overlooked delight!
Alien Tech Thrills: Unlock the Space Docker, an Alien-themed vehicle, by completing the Spaceship Parts Collectible mission. Build this futuristic ride and cruise the streets of GTA 5 in style!
Wild Adventures with Trevor: Join Trevor for a hunting spree in the wilderness. Meet Cletus during Strangers and Freaks Missions to unlock this adventure. Arm yourself with an Elk Call and Sniper Rifle for some relaxed post-mission fun!
Triathlon Challenge: Engage in the least-known activity, the Triathlon, after completing Mary-Ann's missions. Test your endurance with swimming, running, and cycling races. Aim for the gold medal to achieve completionist status in GTA 5.
