93% of parents express guilt over smartphone overuse, loss of bonding with kids: Vivo study
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 07, 2023
Know what the recent Vivo study reveals about smartphone overuse by parents as well as how they are losing the bond with their children.
Technological devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets have become a daily part of our lives. However, the overuse of these digital devices has dimmed the importance of relationships.
The overuse of smartphones has created a drastic shift in parents' and children's relationships which is revealed by the Vivo study.
Know how the overuse of smartphones has impacted parents' and children's lifestyles.
Parents spend 7.7 hours per day with their smartphones which is 1.2 hours more than that of children.
87 percent and 73 percent of parents agree that the phone is the first and last thing they see after getting up in the morning and before hitting the bed.
Among children, these figures slightly decrease to 83 percent and 69 percent, respectively.
On average, children and parents spend approximately two hours together, but about 75% of them confess to using their phones during this shared time.
93 percent of parents and children feel guilty about the quality of their relationships with each other.
91 percent of children feel lonelier than ever before because of their parent’s smartphone usage.
90 percent of children feel lonely even though they have a lot of friends on social media.
