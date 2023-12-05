GTA 6 trailer: From new characters, release date to projections, top things to know now
Rockstar Games surprised fans by releasing the highly anticipated trailer for GTA 6 ahead of schedule, responding to a supposed leak on X.
Viral Sensation: The GTA 6 trailer swiftly became a YouTube sensation, amassing over 11 million views within just two hours of its official posting on the Rockstar Games channel.
A subsequent press release confirmed GTA 6's arrival on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S in 2025, but left PC gamers wondering about the game's platform availability.
Addressing the leak on social media, Rockstar Games urged viewers to watch the authentic trailer on YouTube, acknowledging the inadvertent reveal.
Prior to the official trailer, a GTA 6 gameplay video on TikTok gave enthusiasts a sneak peek, creating a buzz within the gaming community.
Meet Lucia: Introducing the series' first female protagonist, Lucia, the trailer depicts her starting in a prison and later engaging in Bonnie and Clyde-style heists with her boyfriend in Vice City.
Rockstar Games disclosed that GTA 6 ventures into the state of Leonida, featuring the neon-soaked streets of Vice City and beyond, promising the most immersive Grand Theft Auto experience to date.
Financial Projections: Parent company Take-Two Interactive anticipates GTA 6 to generate $8 billion in net bookings by 2025, according to a report by Bloomberg.
Record-breaking Legacy: The Grand Theft Auto series, with over 400 million units sold since its inception in 1997, remains a gaming powerhouse, second only to Microsoft's Minecraft in all-time sales.
A Decade-Long Wait: With GTA 5 released in 2013, the more than decade-long gap has intensified the anticipation among the loyal fanbase for a glimpse into the next evolution of the series.
