pTron Reflect Callz smartwatch launched: Check price, design, specs, features, more

pTron has launched its new budget smartwatch dubbed Reflect Callz. Check out price, features, specs, design, and more.
pTron smartwatch called Reflect Callz was launched in India with new features, design, and more. According to the company it has "fashion-friendly aesthetics with marquee" features.
The smartwatch comes with a 1.85-inch HD display and 600 nits display brightness. It comes in a metallic strap variant and a silicon strap variant.
Color options for metallic straps are black, silver and gold. On the other hand for silicon straps, the colour options are black, black Gold, silver, pink and blue.
The smartwatch keeps track of health and fitness and it also has built-in games for entertainment purposes.
It offers multi-sports mode with up to 5 days of battery life and up to 15 days on standby.
Reflect Callz smartwatch health tracking includes a heart rate monitor (HRM), sleep tracker, daily activity tracker, blood oxygen saturation (SP02 monitor), and more.
It has a Bluetooth 5.2 version for connectivity that enables incoming call alerts, text message alerts, social media alerts, and more.
Additionally, it also has music and camera control through Bluetooth. It has an IP68 rating that will protect the watch from dust, dirt, sweat, and watch splash.
It has a total of 8 sports modes for fitness tracking.pTron The Reflect Callz smartwatch will be available at a launch price of Rs.899.
The Ptron Reflect Callz smartwatch will be available to purchase from September 19, 2023, from Amazon.
