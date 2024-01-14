Aditya-L1 mission: ISRO chief shares solar observation milestones and future space endeavours

Published Jan 14, 2024
Photo Credit: ISRO

The Aditya-L1 mission, launched on September 2, 2023, has reached a significant milestone. Isro Chief S. Somanath, speaking at the International Space Conference, shared the latest update on the spacecraft's progress.

Photo Credit: ISRO

Aditya-L1 mission’s spacecraft is currently positioned at Lagrange point 1, orbiting the Sun. Somanath mentioned that initial observations have begun, showcasing the commencement of data collection.

Photo Credit: ISRO

The meticulous planning of Aditya-L1's journey involved multiple orbits around Earth before reaching its target orbit on January 6, 2024. This precision is essential for studying the Sun with unparalleled accuracy.

Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter

Isro Chief S. Somanath emphasised that the Aditya-L1 mission is not only a national triumph but a global achievement, stating, "This is for the whole world, not for India alone," India Today reported. 

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Aditya-L1 mission aims to deepen our understanding of solar phenomena, such as the solar corona, photosphere, and the impact of solar winds and related radiation.

Photo Credit: ISRO

During its voyage, Aditya-L1's instruments were calibrated, showcasing its healthy condition. The spacecraft has sent back X-ray images and particle counts, providing valuable insights.

Photo Credit: ISRO

ISRO’s commitment to precision was evident as Aditya-L1 mission required several corrections for its exact placement in the halo orbit around the L1 point. This precision prevented the satellite from drifting off course.

Photo Credit: ISRO

Looking ahead, Somanath highlighted ISRO's ambitious plans, with the Gaganyaan program being a top priority in 2024. The agency aims for a manned mission by 2025 and envisions an Indian astronaut landing on the Moon by 2040.

