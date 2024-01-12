Websites made with Google Business Profile to shut down! What owners need to know
Published Jan 12, 2024
Google has announced the shutdown of Business Profiles websites, effective March 2024.
Automatic Redirection: Notably, users attempting to access these websites will be automatically redirected to the corresponding Google Business Profile until June 10, 2024.
The Deadline Approaching: The date for Google Business Profile websites is after June 10, 2024. Thereafter, users will encounter a "page not found" error if no new website is designated.
Purpose of the Change: The purpose of this change is to enhance the online experience. For those with Business Profiles websites or domains ending in business.site, here's what you need to know.
Timeline of Changes: Google will turn off your Google Business Profile website in March 2024, with redirection until June 10, 2024.
With Business Profiles websites being a go-to for many, website owners must adapt swiftly and consider their next steps with this significant change.
A step-by-step Google guide for website owners post-change emphasises the importance of adapting to the new landscape.
Alternative Tools: Google suggests alternative platforms for creating a new website, including Wix, Squarespace, GoDaddy, Google Sites, Shopify, and WordPress.
Manage Ads Campaign and Domains: Website owners are advised to update Ads campaigns before March 1, 2024, and manage third-party domains to avoid disruptions in traffic redirection.
