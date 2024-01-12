iPhone 14 Plus price cut announced during upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day Sale; check discount
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jan 12, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
The spotlight of Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale in India is on the Apple iPhone 14 Plus, which now boasts an unbelievable 25 percent discount.
Photo Credit: Apple
This massive iPhone 14 Plus price cut means it has dropped from its original Rs. 89900 to just Rs. 66999. Don't miss out on this jaw-dropping discount. Seize the opportunity during this limited-time offer to upgrade your smartphone experience.
Enhance your savings further by taking advantage of additional options. With the purchase of the iPhone 14 Plus, Amazon offers up to 4 months of Audible membership as a partner offer.
Photo Credit: Apple
Maximize your savings with Amazon's generous exchange offer on the iPhone 14 Plus. Trade in your old smartphone and receive a discount of up to Rs. 41250. Ensure your device is in good working condition to avail of maximum benefits, as conditions apply.
Photo Credit: Apple
iPhone 14 Plus specs: featuring a large 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display meticulously designed for enhanced productivity and comfort, delivering vibrant colors and razor-sharp details.
Photo Credit: Apple
Effortlessly capture memorable moments with the 12 MP main camera and ultra-wide camera of the iPhone 14 Plus. The Portrait mode ensures impeccable Focus and Depth Control, enabling you to create artistic photos.
Photo Credit: Apple
Powered by the formidable A15 Bionic chip, the iPhone 14 Plus boasts an impressive battery life of 26 hours of video playback, 20 hours of streaming, and an astounding 100 hours of audio playback time.