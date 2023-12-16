Aditya-L1 mission: ISRO's SUIT captures stunning Sun imagery and scientific breakthroughs
Aditya-L1 mission, India's pioneering space observatory for solar study, launched by ISRO on September 2, has reached a groundbreaking milestone on its way yo the Sun.
Unveiling the Sun with SUIT: ISRO has unveiled a mesmerising video capturing the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) in action aboard Aditya-L1, showcasing its shutter operation.
It will be a big achievement for ISRO to get the Aditya L-1 mission to achieve this delicate equilibrium. It is akin to balancing a ball on the top of a hill, as Nigar Shaji explained.
To shield the optical cavity from damage caused by excessive solar radiation, a metal-dielectric thermal filter reflects the majority of solar flux below 200 nm and above 400 nm. Only 1 percent of the flux in this range is transmitted to SUIT's main optical chamber.
Manish Purohit, former ISRO scientist, explained the use of two filter wheels and that they come with distinct filters to balance fluxes at the detector across different frequency bands.
The two filter wheels, capable of independent movement, control the exposure with different filter combinations, ensuring the desired signal-to-noise ratio through a sophisticated shutter mechanism.
SUIT's Scientific Bounty: Aditya-L1's SUIT probe provides invaluable insights into sunspots and various Sun regions, facilitating the study of its outer layers—the photosphere and chromosphere.
These observations are instrumental in understanding the interplay between the Sun's magnetic atmosphere and the impact of solar radiation on Earth's climate.
Aditya-L1 mission Unique Orbit: Positioned in a halo orbit around Lagrange point 1 (L1) of the Sun-Earth system, approximately 15 lakh km from Earth, Aditya-L1 ensures uninterrupted observation of the Sun.
Real-Time Solar Monitoring: This unique orbit allows Aditya-L1 to continuously monitor solar activities and their influence on space weather in real time, representing a substantial leap forward in solar research.