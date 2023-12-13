Most downloaded free iPhone apps of 2023: WhatsApp, Instagram to YouTube, check them all
The App Store is such a crucial part of the iOS experience that it is unimaginable to think it wasn’t available on the first iPhone!
With just under 2 million apps under its belt, it provides users with apps for any and all kinds of tasks - personal, professional, entertainment, and much, much more.
With the year set to end, Apple has released the list of the most downloaded free iPhone apps of 2023, with the likes of WhatsApp, Instagram, and YouTube, emerging on top.
1. WhatsApp Messenger
2. Instagram
3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream
4. JioCinema - Bigg Boss & Sports
5. Google
6. Snapchat
7. Google Pay: Save, Pay, Manage
8. Gmail - Email by Google
9. Google Chrome
10. Facebook
