Aditya-L1 spacecraft escapes Earth's sphere of influence; Check what ISRO revealed
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 01, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO
In some great news, ISRO has revealed that India’s first solar mission Aditya-L1 is successfully achieving all its objectives.
Photo Credit: ISRO
On Saturday, ISRO announced that the Aditya-L1 spacecraft has successfully traveled beyond a distance of 9.2 lakh km from Earth.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The spacecraft has escaped Earth's sphere of influence and is now on its way to the Sun-Earth Lagrange Point 1 (L1) as informed by ISRO, on X (formerly Twitter).
Photo Credit: ISRO/Twitter
According to ISRO, "This is the second time in succession that ISRO could send a spacecraft outside the sphere of influence of the Earth, the first time being the Mars Orbiter Mission,"
Photo Credit: Pixabay
ISRO says that the Aditya-L1 solar mission spacecraft has even started collecting data earlier this month.
Photo Credit: ISRO
The data collected will be crucial for scientists to analyze the behavior of Sun particles surrounding Earth.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Specifically, data from the L1 point will provide insights into the origin, acceleration, and anisotropy of solar wind and space weather phenomena.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Aditya-L1 was launched into space by the PSLV-C57 rocket on September 2.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Aditya -L1 carries seven different payloads designed to study the Sun. The four payloads will be observing solar light and three will be measuring in-situ parameters of plasma and magnetic fields.
Photo Credit: ISRO
Aditya-L1 will be placed in a halo orbit around Lagrangian Point 1 (L1), which is 1.5 million km from Earth in the direction of the Sun, allowing it to continuously observe the Sun from a fixed position.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Escaping Earth's sphere of influence is a significant achievement for Aditya-L1. It will be exciting to see what’s coming next in the mission.