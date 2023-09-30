Chandrayaan-3 mission: Fate of Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on the Moon?
Pragyan rover and Vikram lander are designed to function during lunar daylight, which lasts approximately 14 Earth days, studying and transmitting data. Then, lunar night sets in, lasting 14-15 Earth days, with temperatures dropping to -200°C. This forced ISRO to put them in 'sleep mode' to protect their components.
Scientists at ISRO have been attempting to awaken the dormant rover and lander but have not succeeded thus far. The possibility of revival remains, but it diminishes with each lunar night.
The lunar environment impacts rovers and landers in various ways over time and Chandrayaan-3 mission will go through the worst of it.
Temperature Fluctuations: Extreme temperature changes can cause materials to expand and contract, potentially leading to structural damage. At -200 degrees, the shrinking of material can be catastrophic.
Lunar Dust: The Moon's surface is covered in regolith dust, which can adhere to surfaces and cause abrasion, reducing visibility.
Micrometeorite Impacts: Constant micrometeorite bombardment can damage surfaces over time, as the Moon lacks a dense atmosphere to burn them up.
Radiation Damage: Solar radiation and cosmic rays can harm electronic components over time due to the lack of a dense lunar atmosphere.
Battery Depletion: Rovers and landers rely on solar panels for power. Dust can lead to battery depletion and loss of functionality as both the lander and rover cannot derive energy from sunlight if that happens.
However, exploration of the Moon highlights the importance of engineering for extreme conditions and planning for lunar nights.
What is fate of both Vikram and Pragyan? They will remain on the Moon forever as India's ambassadors. They will be the proof of India's historic Moon landing during the Chandrayaan-3 mission.