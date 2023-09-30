As NASA set to do a first, know why Asteroid Psyche mission is so important

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 30, 2023
Photo Credit: Pixabay

NASA is planning a mission to the asteroid Psyche. It was scheduled to launch from Kennedy Space Center (KSC) in Florida on October 5, 2023, but has been delayed by a week.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Psyche mission launch has been delayed due to further inspections and verification of the spacecraft.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

As reported by NASA, the Falcon Heavy launch of the Psyche mission will now be conducted on October 12, 2023, at 10:16 a.m. EDT.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The question that comes to mind is that there are millions of asteroids in our solar system, then why is NASA particularly interested Asteroid Psyche? 

Check here
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Well, one of the biggest reasons that makes Asteroid Psyche of particular interest to scientists is because it is rich in metals.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

According to NASA, Psyche asteroid has a nickel-iron core that was an essential component in creating our solar system. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

In fact, NASA is set to do a first as Asteroid Psyche will be the first metal object that humanity has ever visited.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Psyche asteroid is located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists believe Psyche could be part of the metal-rich interior of a planetesimal and it could be a building block of the rocky planets in our solar system, just like Earth.

Photo Credit: Pexels

The NASA mission to Psyche aims to help us understand the formation of planets like Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars.

Photo Credit: Pexels

NASA informed that launch of the Psyche mission  can happen between October 12 and October 25, after all the requirements for a successful launch are checked.

Check related web stories:
Chandrayaan-3 mission: Fate of Vikram lander and Pragyan rover on the Moon?
Dust devil on Mars? NASA's Perseverance rover snaps a Martian mystery
Chandrayaan-3 mission: Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover not to wake up ever after historic success?
View more