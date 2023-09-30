As NASA set to do a first, know why Asteroid Psyche mission is so important

Well, one of the biggest reasons that makes Asteroid Psyche of particular interest to scientists is because it is rich in metals.
According to NASA, Psyche asteroid has a nickel-iron core that was an essential component in creating our solar system.
In fact, NASA is set to do a first as Asteroid Psyche will be the first metal object that humanity has ever visited.
Psyche asteroid is located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. Scientists believe Psyche could be part of the metal-rich interior of a planetesimal and it could be a building block of the rocky planets in our solar system, just like Earth.
The NASA mission to Psyche aims to help us understand the formation of planets like Mercury, Venus, Earth, and Mars.
NASA informed that launch of the Psyche mission can happen between October 12 and October 25, after all the requirements for a successful launch are checked.