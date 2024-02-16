Airgram meeting tool: From summaries to note-taking, this AI software does it all!

Looking for a useful AI-powered meeting tool? Know how Airgram helps users make meetings more productive and efficient. 

Airgram is a productivity tool designed to simplify team meetings and make it easy and fun for everyone.

The tool is integrated with GPT-4 technology which enables it to generate AI meeting summaries while also providing key points and action items.

With Airgam Notepad, users can create notes and document action items while allowing users to edit, view, comment, and collaborate in real time.

Airgram enables users to create meeting agendas with built-in templates where users can also add their points of discussion. Users can also block time for each agenda item.

Once the action item is generated, users can also assign tasks to team members with deadlines and time frames. 

The tool also comes with a live transcription feature which converts speech into text for easy understanding. Users can also edit, export, and organize the transcribed meeting.

Users can also create meeting highlights in video clips to compile all the necessary information. The video clips can be easily shared with a link or email.

The Airgram Assistant which is integrated with AI comes with an auto-join feature that automatically joins and captures meeting notes.

The Airgram app is available for free, however, it has limited features. You can also opt for its Plus subscription which is priced at $18 per user, per month.

