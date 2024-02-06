Security alert: 12 malicious apps with vajra spy malware target Android users; 6 were on Google Play Store
A report exposes a significant security risk on Google Play Store, with as many as 6 malicious apps infiltrating the platform and another 6 that are available on other sources. These apps, including Rafaqat and Privee Talk, carry the VajraSpy malware. Users must delete these apps from their devices.
