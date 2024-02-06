 Security alert: 12 malicious apps with vajra spy malware target Android users; 6 were on Google Play Store | Photos
Security alert: 12 malicious apps with vajra spy malware target Android users; 6 were on Google Play Store

A report exposes a significant security risk on Google Play Store, with as many as 6 malicious apps infiltrating the platform and another 6 that are available on other sources. These apps, including Rafaqat and Privee Talk, carry the VajraSpy malware. Users must delete these apps from their devices.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 06 2024, 23:09 IST
Google Play Store Security
1. Google Play Store Security: Despite Google Play Protect, 6 malicious apps with the VajraSpy malware, linked to espionage, infiltrated the platform. They are posing a significant threat to users' data and privacy. (unsplash)
1/6 1. Google Play Store Security: Despite Google Play Protect, 6 malicious apps with the VajraSpy malware, linked to espionage, infiltrated the platform. They are posing a significant threat to users' data and privacy. (unsplash)
Malicious App Identification
2. Malicious App Identification: ESET researchers identified apps like Rafaqat, Privee Talk, and MeetMe as carriers of the VajraSpy malware. These apps, disguised as messaging or news apps, specifically targeted users. (unsplash)
image caption
2/6 2. Malicious App Identification: ESET researchers identified apps like Rafaqat, Privee Talk, and MeetMe as carriers of the VajraSpy malware. These apps, disguised as messaging or news apps, specifically targeted users. (unsplash)
Data Extraction Capability
3. Data Extraction Capability: Once downloaded, VajraSpy infiltrates smartphones, extracting sensitive data such as contacts, messages, files, device location, and installed apps, highlighting the severity of the security breach. (unsplash)
image caption
3/6 3. Data Extraction Capability: Once downloaded, VajraSpy infiltrates smartphones, extracting sensitive data such as contacts, messages, files, device location, and installed apps, highlighting the severity of the security breach. (unsplash)
Google's Removal Actions
4. Google's Removal Actions: Although Google has removed most of these apps from the Play Store, users are strongly advised to delete them immediately from their own smartphones to mitigate the risk of data theft and other potential consequences. (unsplash)
image caption
4/6 4. Google's Removal Actions: Although Google has removed most of these apps from the Play Store, users are strongly advised to delete them immediately from their own smartphones to mitigate the risk of data theft and other potential consequences. (unsplash)
User Vigilance Measures
5. User Vigilance Measures: Users are urged to scrutinize app permissions, checking for any unusual requests for personal information. Additionally, reviews, download numbers, and thorough reading of app descriptions help users identify and avoid potentially harmful apps. (unsplash)
image caption
5/6 5. User Vigilance Measures: Users are urged to scrutinize app permissions, checking for any unusual requests for personal information. Additionally, reviews, download numbers, and thorough reading of app descriptions help users identify and avoid potentially harmful apps. (unsplash)
Preventive Measures
6. Preventive Measures: To enhance security, users should only download apps from reputable sources, ensuring the app's legitimacy and minimizing the risk of falling victim to malicious activities. Side-loading apps from unknown sources is very dangerous. (unsplash)
image caption
6/6 6. Preventive Measures: To enhance security, users should only download apps from reputable sources, ensuring the app's legitimacy and minimizing the risk of falling victim to malicious activities. Side-loading apps from unknown sources is very dangerous. (unsplash)
First Published Date: 06 Feb, 23:09 IST
