Top 5 Productivity apps you should download on Apple Vision Pro

Discover the enhanced productivity landscape of Apple Vision Pro headset with our curated list of top 5 apps. Elevate your experience in immersive spatial computing.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Feb 05 2024, 16:03 IST
Discover the top 5 productivity apps for Apple's Vision Pro headset. (AFP)
Apple Vision Pro headset, launched on February 2 for consumers, has opened new possibilities for unique immersive spatial computing experiences. With over 600 specific apps and games available on the visionOS store, plus over a million others, users can unlock the full potential of this innovative device in amazing ways. Here are five standout productivity apps that will elevate your Apple Vision Pro experience.

1. Fantastical App

Fantastical, a renowned calendar app, has undergone a transformation for the Vision Pro. Featuring a visionOS-optimised interface, it offers users the flexibility to place it anywhere in the virtual space. Alongside familiar features, the app includes multiple window support and other visionOS enhancements. While free to use, a subscription option unlocks additional premium features, providing existing subscribers seamless access to these benefits on the visionOS app.

2. Microsoft 365

Microsoft has seamlessly integrated its suite of Office apps into the Vision Pro experience. Seven essential apps, including Teams, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Loop, are available for installation on launch day. Each app is tailored to leverage the mixed-reality capabilities, introducing unique features such as focus mode, immersive presentation environments, and intuitive gestures for enhanced functionality. Microsoft Teams, in particular, utilises the "Persona" feature, creating a lifelike digital avatar for users.

3. Box

Box, a digital storage company, joins the spatial computing trend, promising an "immersive work experience." Users can physically rearrange files with hand gestures, bringing a touch of Tony Stark's Iron Man movies to file organisation. The app holds potential for industries such as construction, enabling close inspection of blueprints, or retail, facilitating visualisations and store design.

4.Todoist

Recognised as one of the top to-do list apps, Todoist stands out for its advanced features. Whether used individually or collaboratively, it offers a range of functionalities, including subtasks, priority ratings, tags, and comments. Natural language support further streamlines productivity, allowing users to quickly input tasks.

5. Numerics

Launched with Vision Pro, Numerics integrates various APIs and KPIs, offering a comprehensive visualisation of business data through dashboards and widgets. This app synthesises information on revenue, sales trends, and website visitor count. Users can gain granular insights by looking at specific data points and tapping their fingers.

So, with these apps, make the most of the revolutionary Apple Vision Pro headset.

First Published Date: 05 Feb, 15:59 IST
