Apple Event 2023: iPhone 15 launch and everything else, including Apple Watch, AirPods
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The star of the show will be the iPhone 15 Pro line. Alongside it, we'll see updates to the Apple Watch and AirPods. Additionally, expect insights into the upcoming software updates for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and watchOS 10.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Product Page
This year's event, dubbed "Wonderlust," may not introduce new product categories, but it emphasises the core of Apple's ecosystem: the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, responsible for approximately 60% of the company's revenue, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.
Photo Credit: AP
iPhone 15 USB-C Transition: This change in the iPhone's charging port will enhance performance, but it might also raise concerns among consumers about old accessories. However, it will allow Android linkages.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Apple will follow its recent pattern by unveiling four iPhone models: iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro, and 15 Pro Max. These phones will feature a new titanium design, replacing stainless steel, and have slightly thinner bezels thanks to LIPO manufacturing.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Check More
Enhanced performance: The iPhone 15 Pro models will outperform their counterparts, thanks to the new A17 chip and additional memory. Improved battery life is also expected. The base models will stick with the A16 chip from last year's Pro phones.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max will have telephoto (zoom) and ultra-wide cameras with more than 12 megapixels. The regular iPhone models will receive a 48-megapixel main camera sensor.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Apple's new iPhones will feature a U2 ultrawide-band semiconductor, enhancing location capabilities across all major products. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro models have been redesigned for easier repair.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check Product
Action Button: The iPhone 15 Pro phones will replace the ring/mute switch with an "Action Button" for customizable functions, making the iPhone more versatile.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Apple's new iPhones will feature a U2 ultrawide-band semiconductor, enhancing location capabilities across all major products. Additionally, the iPhone 15 Pro models have been redesigned for easier repair.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Apple Watch Series 9: Apple Watch Series 9 and a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra will feature improved performance, the U2 ultrawide-band chip, and environmentally friendly materials.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check More
AirPods Updates: AirPods Pro will transition to USB-C charging, with improved device switching and Conversation Awareness. Future updates may include health features like body-temperature sensing and hearing tests.