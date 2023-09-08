iPhone 15 launch date: iPhone sales may suffer a 20-mn hit after Apple 2023 event

Apple iPhone 15 launch: The grand Apple event is just four days away and every Apple enthusiast is buzzing with anticipation. Apple has recently announced the Apple 2023 event date to be 12 September. The speculations around the iPhone 15 launch have acquired greater urgency, even though we have reached so close to the launch date.

From iPhone 15 price to features, ahead of the upcoming Apple Event 2023, there has been a massive surge in leaks and rumors with tipsters and analysts weighing in on what may be rolled out. As if these weren't enough, there is another, serious, speculation about a significant decrease in the sale of iPhone 15 in China. Rumors say that the iPhone 15 can lose 20 million units in sales this time. Know how this can happen:

iPhone to lose 20 Million in sales?

A recent report by investing.com states that there is a possibility that the iPhone can lose 20 million units in sales this year. This speculation came around after a report by the Wall Street Journal, that China has banned the use of iPhones at Central government workplaces.

Bank of America Analysts explain that China is very important for Apple as the company relies on the Chinese market for 19% of its overall revenue and that is a huge number. Also Read: iPhone 15 dummy models reveal exciting features ahead of Apple Event 2023

Apart from that, another factor that can be responsible for this huge loss is the competition from rival company Huawei. It is a big name in China and it has introduced a new smartphone Mate 60 Pro which is capable of ultrafast data connectivity and satellite calling. This new smartphone can give tough competition to the new iPhone 15.

Apple can possibly face a loss of 10 million iPhone shipments in 2024 because of the new Huawei phone, as per analysts. If we combine both factors of the iPhone ban at government places and Huawei, Apple can possibly lose 15-20 Million shipments.

Other Speculations

There are other rumors about the features of the iPhone 15. It is speculated to get a 48MP primary rear camera, Dynamic Island, USB-C charging port, and the A16 Bionic chipset. It is very likely that both the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max can have a significant price hike during the Apple event. The iPhone 15 Pro price is expected to get a $100 hike and be available starting at $1099. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro Max can start at $1299, marking a massive $200 hike. However, it should always be kept in mind that all these may not necessarily come true. Only time will tell what will happen after the Apple Event on 12 September.