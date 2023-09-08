iPhone 15 launch date: iPhone sales may suffer a 20-mn hit after Apple 2023 event

Apple event 2023: iPhone 15 launch date is September 12 and just before that happens, it has been suggested that Apple can lose 20 million units in sale this year.

| Updated on: Sep 08 2023, 18:56 IST
Apple event 2023 agenda: iPhone 15, Apple Watch 9, AirPod Pro 2, more
iPhone 15 launch 2023
Apple iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: Apple new launch 2023 event is expected to be spectacular. The new generation of iPhone is expected to have four new models including iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus smartphones are rumoured to feature Dynamic Island, which is on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. They may come with a 48 MP main camera and there might be some improvements in the sensors. All iPhone 15 models are rumoured to have USB-C type charging. These models will be powered by A16 Bionic Chipset. The prices are expected to be  $799 and $899.
iPhone 15 launch 2023
Apple iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max: The Pro models are expected to come with an A17 Bionic Chipset and 3nm process. There might be an increase in battery sizes of the Pro models. They are also expected to feature an action button in place of the mute button. The iPhone 15  Pro Max version is expected to include a periscope camera for enhanced zooming capabilities. As per reports, these models are expected to get a price hike due to higher demand.
iPhone 15 launch 2023
Apple Watch Ultra 2: The new generation of Ultra may feature a Micro LED display and may come with a similar design as Apple Watch Ultra. This year, Apple may announce new color options. More information about the watch will be announced officially by Apple.
iPhone 15 launch 2023
Apple Watch Series 9: The generation of Apple watch is rumoured to be upgraded with an S9 chip which is based on the A15 chip. The smartwatch will come with a Bluetooth database. However, the design may stay similar to its predecessor. It is also rumoured that it will come with an aluminium finish.  It is expected to come in two sizes: 41mm and 45mm.
iPhone 15 launch 2023
Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C port: Apple may also introduce a new USB-C type charging port case for its AirPods Pro 2. Everything will remain the same but just a new case is expected to be announced at the event.
iPhone 15 launch 2023
iOS 17, watchOS 10, iPadOS 17: There may be new software upgrades for iPhone, Apple Watch, and iPad. The new OS was already announced at the WWDC 2023 event and now experts believe that it will be launched alongside iPhone 15 lineup.
iPhone 15 launch 2023
The Apple event 2023 iPhone 15 showcase is scheduled for September 12, 2023. In just a few days, we'll have all the details about the products and their pricing from an official source.
iPhone 15 launch 2023
Apple new launch 2023: The reason behind that is that China has banned the use of iPhones at Central government workplaces recently.(Representative Image) (Unsplash)

Apple iPhone 15 launch: The grand Apple event is just four days away and every Apple enthusiast is buzzing with anticipation. Apple has recently announced the Apple 2023 event date to be 12 September. The speculations around the iPhone 15 launch have acquired greater urgency, even though we have reached so close to the launch date.

From iPhone 15 price to features, ahead of the upcoming Apple Event 2023, there has been a massive surge in leaks and rumors with tipsters and analysts weighing in on what may be rolled out. As if these weren't enough, there is another, serious, speculation about a significant decrease in the sale of iPhone 15 in China. Rumors say that the iPhone 15 can lose 20 million units in sales this time. Know how this can happen:

iPhone to lose 20 Million in sales?

A recent report by investing.com states that there is a possibility that the iPhone can lose 20 million units in sales this year. This speculation came around after a report by the Wall Street Journal, that China has banned the use of iPhones at Central government workplaces.

Bank of America Analysts explain that China is very important for Apple as the company relies on the Chinese market for 19% of its overall revenue and that is a huge number. Also Read: iPhone 15 dummy models reveal exciting features ahead of Apple Event 2023

Apart from that, another factor that can be responsible for this huge loss is the competition from rival company Huawei. It is a big name in China and it has introduced a new smartphone Mate 60 Pro which is capable of ultrafast data connectivity and satellite calling. This new smartphone can give tough competition to the new iPhone 15.

Apple can possibly face a loss of 10 million iPhone shipments in 2024 because of the new Huawei phone, as per analysts. If we combine both factors of the iPhone ban at government places and Huawei, Apple can possibly lose 15-20 Million shipments.

Other Speculations

There are other rumors about the features of the iPhone 15. It is speculated to get a 48MP primary rear camera, Dynamic Island, USB-C charging port, and the A16 Bionic chipset. It is very likely that both the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max can have a significant price hike during the Apple event. The iPhone 15 Pro price is expected to get a $100 hike and be available starting at $1099. On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro Max can start at $1299, marking a massive $200 hike. However, it should always be kept in mind that all these may not necessarily come true. Only time will tell what will happen after the Apple Event on 12 September.

First Published Date: 08 Sep, 18:48 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets