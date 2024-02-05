Apple iOS 17.4 update to launch soon! Check out top features likely to roll out
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Feb 05, 2024
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Apple iOS 17.4 update will rolll out with various new features. Check out what’s coming.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Apple had recently rolled out iOS 17.3 version with many crucial features for the iPhone and now it is developing a new iOS update to further improve user experience before the unveiling of the iOS 18.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
With every OS update, Apple brings new features and bug fixes to enhance the usability of the iPhone. And iOS 17.4 has a lot in store for users.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Apple in a press release announced that the iOS 17.4 update will rolled out in March in compliance with European Union rules.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
If you are waiting for the new OS update for your iPhone, then check out what iOS 17.4 has in store.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The European Union region will see major App Store changes. Additionally, Apple has also announced changes to Apple Pay, Safari, and other apps.
Photo Credit: Apple
In the EU, Apple will now permit alternative app marketplaces and payment options on the App Store.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Apple Podcast will now have a transcript feature where users can read the entire episode through the generated text and they can also search for any specific word or phrase.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Apple with iOS 17.4 is expected to expand SharePlay music control to HomePod speakers.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
iPhone users may also see new sets of emojis with the iOS 17.4 update. The emojis include a broken chain, a brown mushroom, a head shaking horizontally, a head shaking vertically, a lime, and a phoenix.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The iOS 17.4 may include 8 new CarPlay apps such as Car Camera, Climate, Media, Trips, and more.