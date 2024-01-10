Samsung Galaxy S24 launch coming soon! Know how its rumored AI features can hit Apple iPhones
Will the Samsung Galaxy S24 AI features be bad news for Apple iPhones? Know how the rumored AI features can hit Apple iPhones.
Samsung Galaxy S24 launch date is January 17 at the Unpacked event. Some reports have hinted that the company will be announcing Galaxy AI. Samsung has indicated it is going full throttle on AI development and on the new phone, it is expected to be a game-changer.
Apple, on the other hand, is way behind in terms of integrating AI into their devices, especially iPhones. However, Samsung and Google have managed to bring some outstanding AI features on their smartphones.
With Samsung joining the AI phones race, it may come as a huge problem for Apple iPhones. Notably, Apple is already struggling with sales in China especially after the rollout of the Huawei Mate 60..
With Galaxy S24, Samsung is likely to introduce a new UI look with AI-generated wallpapers, giving it a much more personalized touch.
The Notes app is rumored to receive AI features that will automatically sort notes into bullet points and it will be able to make in-call translations.
It is rumored that there will be a generative AI feature called Samsung Gauss in the Galaxy S24 series which could write emails, summarize documents, and others.
Furthermore, Galaxy AI will have the capabilities of photo editing with AI features such as background expansion, subject Editing, low light photography, optical zoom capabilities, and more.
What is Apple up to? The company does not use the term AI and instead uses machine learning. Later this year, Apple may well be planning to integrate AI features into the iPhone 16. It is already behind in the AI race and cannot let it get worse.
It was also rumored that Siri will be getting generative AI capabilities. However, what may really hurt iPhones is that the entire Galaxy S24 series is set to offer these AI features. On iPhones, top features are exclusive to iPhone Pro models only.
Now, it will be interesting to see how Apple will scale up its AI capabilities to compete with Samsung Galaxy S24, Google Pixels, and others.