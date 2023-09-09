Apple iPhone 15 launch: Rumors still swirling around iPhone 15 Ultra ahead of Apple event 2023
Photo Credit: AFP
Speculation swirls ahead of Apple's iPhone 15 series launch, suggesting an iPhone 15 Ultra alongside the Pro Max. Both promise camera upgrades, but RAM, storage, and pricing differences are also there.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Product Page
2. Name Change Speculation: Initially, there were suggestions that the iPhone 15 Pro Max might be rebranded as the iPhone 15 Ultra, but recent leaks indicate there just might be a new, separate, model.
Photo Credit: AP
3. Similar Features: Both the iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Ultra are rumored to share many features, making it an intriguing development in Apple's lineup.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
5. Camera Upgrades: Both iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Ultra are expected to come with significant camera enhancements, further emphasizing Apple's focus on photography.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Check More
6. Price Difference: If the rumors hold true, the iPhone 15 Ultra is anticipated to carry a premium price tag, approximately $100 more expensive than the iPhone 15 Pro Max, which itself will see anything between a $100 to $200 price hike.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
7. Large Display: Both models are rumored to feature expansive 6.7-inch screens, offering a captivating visual experience.
Photo Credit: Usplash
8. Uncertainty Prevails: There is uncertainty surrounding these claims, given Apple's history of introducing distinct models with unique selling points. The credibility of the tipster Majin Bu is also being questioned although he has acquired quite a good reputation with some sound predictions.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check Product
9. Expert Opinions Vary: Well-known Apple experts like Mark Gurman are skeptical about both models debuting this year, suggesting the possibility of a later release.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Click here
10. Internal Testing: Despite the uncertainties, the names iPhone 15 Pro Max and iPhone 15 Ultra have been in circulation, indicating that Apple might well be exploring these concepts internally, even if they haven't officially confirmed their release plans.