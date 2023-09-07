Should you buy iPhone 15 on launch or is iPhone 13 good enough?

Is it time to switch? As iPhone 15 is prepared for launch, we weigh the rumored upgrades against the iPhone 13.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 08 2023, 00:09 IST
iPhone 15 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Hindustan Time Tech
iPhone 15 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra - compared!
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 vs iPhone 13: Is the upcoming Apple model worth it? (Pixabay)
iPhone 15
Watch Video
iPhone 15 vs iPhone 13: Is the upcoming Apple model worth it? (Pixabay)

In the ever-evolving world of smartphones, Apple enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating the launch of the iPhone 15 on September 12. The burning question on everyone's mind is whether this latest iteration will justify an upgrade from the already stellar iPhone 13, which was launched in 2021. Why iPhone 13? Because in 2022, the iPhone 14 was not much of an upgrade over the iPhone 13. Notably, in case you would want to tune in, the Apple Event 2023 date to launch the iPhone 15 is September 12.

According to Michael Gartenberg, an independent technology adviser (as tweeted by Walter Bloomberg @DeItaone), "For most users, the iPhone 13 is going to be good enough, and the base iPhone camera takes good enough pictures". So, is it? While we await Apple's official announcement, let's delve into the key areas of iPhone 15 and iPhone 13.

Design and Size

Apple is always praised for pushing the boundaries of design, and this time may be no different. The iPhone 15 is expected to bid farewell to the iconic notch, adopting the Dynamic Island for a seamless experience. Alongside this, the introduction of a USB-C port may not revolutionise functionality but may not simplify cable management. Additionally, Apple is rumoured to offer colour-matching braided USB-C cables for each variant.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Beyond these changes, the iPhone 15 retains the glass-aluminium frame, IP68 protection, and familiar layout of buttons found on the iPhone 13.

Display Differences

The iPhone 13's 6.1" OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and 1200-nit peak brightness might not see significant upgrades in the iPhone 15. Disappointingly, the absence of a higher refresh rate for non-Pro models could persist, although a 90Hz panel would be a pleasant surprise.

The most noteworthy change here is the replacement of the notch with the Dynamic Island.

Performance and Software

The iPhone 15 is rumoured to boast 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, enhancing multitasking capabilities and overall speed compared to the iPhone 13's 4GB. Its A16 chipset features a penta-core GPU, offering a 24-28% boost in graphics performance. Additionally, expect improvements in connectivity, such as Bluetooth 5.3 and a more efficient 5G modem.

iPhone 15 will debut with iOS 17, featuring enhancements to the Messages app and unique calling display options. iPhone 13 too will get the iOS 17 within weeks of the launch at the most.

Cameras

The iPhone 15's camera system is poised to impress with a new 48MP main sensor, promising improved low-light performance. While not directly providing 48MP photos, pixel binning will ensure high-quality 12MP images. The ultra-wide camera may remain unchanged but benefit from Apple's Photonic Engine for better low-light performance. The selfie shooter is expected to offer f/1.9 aperture, optical image stabilisation, and autofocusing. New features include 4K Cinematic mode at 30fps and Action Mode video stabilisation.

Battery Life and Charging

One of the iPhone 13's standout features was its remarkable battery life. Rumours suggest that the iPhone 15 will sport larger batteries, potentially surpassing its predecessor's performance. Charging, however, might not see significant improvements, with the USB-C port primarily affecting cable compatibility rather than charging speeds. Additionally, no information is available regarding enhancements to the 15W MagSafe wireless charging.

In short, while the iPhone 15 brings some exciting changes in design, camera, and performance, the decision to upgrade from the iPhone 13 ultimately depends on individual preferences and needs. Apple's official announcement will shed more light on these anticipated upgrades, helping consumers make an informed choice.

First Published Date: 07 Sep, 21:32 IST
