Apple WWDC 2023: iOS 17, Mixed Reality headset, new Mac, more – know what to expect
Apple has announced it will host its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from June 5 through 9, 2023. Here is what you should expect from WWDC 2023.
Apple says in a blog post that WWDC 2023 will spotlight the latest iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS advancements indicating some major software updates for Apple products.
What all may Apple exhibit or unveil during the WWDC 2023? Here’s everything that can be expected from the upcoming Apple event.
One of the most highlighted revelations could be the iOS 17 announcement during the event with an ample amount of features and upgrades.
Apart from the iOS 17 update, you may also witness announcements for the next iPadOS 17, macOS 14, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10.
An updated version of the Mac Pro featuring an Apple silicon chip is reportedly in the works, and there are indications that the new machine may be unveiled at WWDC, a MacRumors report suggested.
Apple MacBook Air with a new M3 chipset could also be a potential candidate during the event.
What else? An all-new 15-inch MacBook Air is also rumoured to be in the works ahead of the event.
In addition, there have been multiple rumours indicating that Apple will unveil its highly anticipated AR/VR headset during the event.
However, there is no confirmation yet about Apple again pushing back mass production of its mixed-reality headset due to the delay in the mass production.
However, as we are nearing the WWDC event, you may get more information regarding the event.