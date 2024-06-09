Apple WWDC 2024: 5 major announcements expected- from iOS 18, macOS 15 and more
Apple's WWDC 2024 is set to take place from June 10 to June 14. Here are five major announcements we anticipate at this year's event.
1. iOS 18 and AI Innovations: Apple is expected to unveil iOS 18, featuring advanced AI capabilities like photo retouching, voice memo transcriptions, smart notification summaries, AI-generated emojis, and customizable Home Screens.
Siri will also receive significant upgrades for more natural interactions and improved personalisation.
2. iPadOS 18 Enhancements: iPadOS 18 will incorporate the AI advancements of iOS 18, with a focus on boosting productivity and creativity. Expect better multitasking, enhanced file management, improved app organization, new features for the Notes and Photos apps, and refined Apple Pencil integration.
3. macOS 15 AI Integration: macOS 15 will introduce AI features to MacBooks, such as AI-assisted writing, slide creation, and code writing.
Possible names for macOS 15 include Redwood, Sequoia, or Mammoth.
4. watchOS 11 Health Focus: watchOS 11 will bring enhanced health and fitness features to the Apple Watch. Anticipated updates include improvements in the Fitness app, sleep tracking, stress management, and health data analysis, with new AI-driven metrics and personalized workout suggestions.
5. visionOS 2 for AR/VR: visionOS 2 will highlight Apple's progress in AR/VR technology, offering improved AR capabilities, enhanced user interfaces, and better performance for the Apple Vision Pro headset.
Developers can look forward to new tools and frameworks aimed at enriching AR/VR experiences, with a primary focus on software announcements at WWDC 2024.
