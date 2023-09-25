Are you a budding journalist? Try these 4 apps to improve your productivity
Journalism is a hectic profession and it demands productivity to be kept at a constant peak in order not to miss anything. Due to the strict deadlines, journalists may feel overwhelmed.
If you are facing the same issues, you can try these 4 apps, which will help you organize your tasks and manage your work efficiently.
IA writer: According to the New York Times, IA Writer creates a clean, simple, and distraction-free writing environment for when you really need to focus.
It is a simple and Flexible text editor app that will help you edit your plain text files in any app you like.
Grammarly: This app allows you to write clearly, confidently, and mistake-free copies and can be very useful for your work.
Advanced features including the Thesaurus, and dictionary tools can help you improve your vocabulary, spell check words, and enhance your writing style.
Evernote: It is a note-taking and task-management app and can be very useful to enhance your productivity. You can use it for archiving and creating notes with embedded photos, audio, and more.
Your created notes will be stored in virtual "notebooks" and can be tagged, annotated, edited, searched, and exported.
TranscribeMe: If you waste much of your time transcribing your interviews, then this app can be your go-to assistant.
This app provides fast, accurate, and affordable voice-to-text transcription.
