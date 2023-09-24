Facing trouble in NEET UG preparation? Try these 4 apps to excel in this exam
Published Sep 24, 2023
Students have already started the preparation of NEET UG 2024 exam to get entry into the best medical colleges in India.
If you are lagging behind in your NEET UG 2024 exam preparation, you can try some online apps to get proper guidance. Check out these 4 apps :
Edurev: The courses provided in this app have been curated as per the latest NEET UG Syllabus.
Edurev app will also provide you access to previous year's NEET Question Papers covering all the topics for NEET UG preparation.
SWAYAM: This online app has been launched by the Government of India to prepare for the various government exams including NEET UG.
With the Swayam app, you can appear for proctored exams for a small fee in order to test your preparation.
Vedantu: With this app, you will get revision notes and the previous year’s NEET questions in PDF form.
The Vedantu app also provides chapter-wise regular tests and topic-wise micro-courses for NEET UG 2024.
NEETPrep: With this app, you can get live and recorded classes, which is beneficial for those who miss live classes for some reason.
Not only this, NEETPrep will provide you bilingual classes along with revision notes in pdf form.
