Chandrayaan-3 mission: Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover not to wake up ever after historic success?
Published Sep 29, 2023
India's historic lunar Chandrayaan-3’s Vikram lander and its Pragyan rover are still unresponsive and continue to be in sleep mode.
Pragyan and Vikram went into sleep mode in early September due to the lunar night as, without sunlight, they could not replenish their batteries.
ISRO really hoped that Vikram and Pragyan would revive on September 22, as the sun rose to recharge their batteries through their solar panels.
However, the Vikram lander and Pragyan rover did not respond severely hitting the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
According to a report by BBC the chances of the lunar mission reawakening are "dimming with each passing hour."
According to NASA, the design of the lander and rover did not account for the extreme nighttime temperatures on the moon, which can plummet to -334 degrees Fahrenheit.
However, the awakening of Pragyan and Vikram, won’t affect the mission’s objective now, as it has been already accomplished successfully.
The primary achievement of the Chandrayaan-3 mission was a soft landing on the Moon.
The cute Pragyan rover made significant discoveries, which include evidence of sulphur presence on the Moon.
Despite the challenges and setbacks, ISRO is still hopeful about the lander and rover waking up soon.
