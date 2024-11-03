Beware of online scam: 5 crucial tips to stay safe

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 03, 2024
Photo Credit: Amazon

In a fast-paced world, scammers are leveraging advanced technologies to trick individuals into emptying their banks.

Photo Credit: Netflix

Over the past few years, online scams have been growing rapidly causing panic among smartphone users. 

Photo Credit: Pexels

Therefore, check out these 5 safety tips to be aware of online scams.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Keep your financial details separate and in a secure location or in an entirely new device for additional safety.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Don’t share personal information such as social security or tax ID numbers, account numbers, or login and password with anyone.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Change your passwords frequently and keep them written in a safe space so nobody can access them.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Stay away from suspicious links as it gives fraudsters access to install malicious software.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Always take advantage of anti-spyware software to keep your device virus free.

Check related web stories:
Whatsapp scams: 10 top tips to protect personal identity
How not to fall for WhatsApp scams: Top 5 tips
Protect yourself from terror of AI voice scams THIS way
View more