Beware of online scam: 5 crucial tips to stay safe
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 03, 2024
In a fast-paced world, scammers are leveraging advanced technologies to trick individuals into emptying their banks.
Over the past few years, online scams have been growing rapidly causing panic among smartphone users.
Therefore, check out these 5 safety tips to be aware of online scams.
Keep your financial details separate and in a secure location or in an entirely new device for additional safety.
Don’t share personal information such as social security or tax ID numbers, account numbers, or login and password with anyone.
Change your passwords frequently and keep them written in a safe space so nobody can access them.
Stay away from suspicious links as it gives fraudsters access to install malicious software.
Always take advantage of anti-spyware software to keep your device virus free.
