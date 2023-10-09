Bumper offer on iPhone 13! Get 25% percent discount during Amazon Sale 2023
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Oct 09, 2023
Photo Credit: Apple
If you are planning to buy an iPhone, you are in absolute luck. As Amazon Great Indian Festival is live, the e-commerce platform is providing a huge offer on iPhone 13. Check out what this massive 25% discount translates into in terms of price cut.
Photo Credit: Apple
The price of the iPhone 13 ( 256 GB variant) has dropped down and you can buy it at a much lower price.