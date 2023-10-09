Bumper offer on iPhone 13! Get 25% percent discount during Amazon Sale 2023

Published Oct 09, 2023
If you are planning to buy an iPhone, you are in absolute luck. As Amazon Great Indian Festival is live, the e-commerce platform is providing a huge offer on iPhone 13. Check out what this massive 25% discount translates into in terms of price cut.

The price of the iPhone 13 ( 256 GB variant) has dropped down and you can buy it at a much lower price.

Along with the initial discount, Amazon is also offering an exchange offer on iPhone 13 256 GB variant.

Know how you can grab the iPhone 13 at very low price with the help of this discount during the Amazon sale.

Amazon is offering a straight 25 percent  discount on iPhone 13, which is a jaw-dropping deal.

The base price of this model of iPhone 13 is Rs.79900, but you can buy it for only Rs.59999. Isn’t it a remarkable deal?

Apart from this, Amazon is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs.50000 on iPhone 13, which will bring down the price of this premium smartphone much lower.

In order to make full use of this exchange offer, keep in mind that the old smartphone you are trading-in, should be in extremely good condition.

The iPhone 13 boasts a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen along with an A15 Bionic chip which is very smooth and great for gaming.

Grab this iPhone 13 offer as soon as possible, before it vanishes from the Amazon sale.

