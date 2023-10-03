iPhone 13 price to fall below Rs. 40000 in sale? Check massive discount in Amazon deal

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset. It boasts a 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode.
Photo Credit: Apple
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 begins on October 8, with early access for Prime members on October 7.
Photo Credit: Apple
Discounts of up to 89 percent will be available on various gadgets, including smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Motorola Razr 40, as well as laptops, smartwatches, and more.