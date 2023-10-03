iPhone 13 price to fall below Rs. 40000 in sale? Check massive discount in Amazon deal

Were you planning to buy an iPhone 13? Here is some exhilarating news for you. A massive iPhone 13 price cut is set to be rolled out on Amazon. Will the discount drop price under Rs. 40000? Find out 

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023  is set to roll out a massive iPhone 13 price cut. In fact, the disocunt will bring price to historical low.

The Apple iPhone 13 smartphone is a strong competitor in the premium smartphone market.

The iPhone 13 was initially launched in 2021 with a starting price of span class='webrupee'₹/span79900.

Currently, the iPhone 13 price on Amazon is Rs.59990 for the 128GB storage version, Rs.69990 for the 256GB version, and Rs.89990 for the 512GB version.

The iPhone 13, specifically the 128GB variant, is already available at a discounted price of Rs.52499 on Amazon in deal.

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the price of the iPhone 13 is expected to drop even below Rs.40000, as indicated by Amazon.

The Rs.40000 price will include bank discounts and additional savings through old smartphone exchanges.

The iPhone 13 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is powered by Apple's A15 Bionic chipset. It boasts a 12MP dual rear camera setup with 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with Night mode.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 begins on October 8, with early access for Prime members on October 7.  

Discounts of up to 89 percent will be available on various gadgets, including smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Motorola Razr 40, as well as laptops, smartwatches, and more.

