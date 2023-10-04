iPhone 14 Pro price cut: Amazon slashes rates, check discount and other offers today
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 04, 2023
Photo Credit: Unsplash
If you were looking to buy the iPhone 14 Pro, now is the time, as Amazon is offering a decent price cut on this premium device in the wake of the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The Apple iPhone 14 Pro price has been reduced by 8 percent to Rs.119900 from the original price. Rs.129900.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Apart from the initial discount, Amazon is also offering an exchange offer on the iPhone 14 Pro.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Amazon is Offering a trade-in option of up to Rs.37500.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
If paying the whole amount at one go is a bit costly to you, then you can pay via EMI starting at Rs.6218.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
The Amazon price cut offer is valid for the 128 GB storage variant of the iPhone 14 Pro.
Check here
Photo Credit: Unsplash
iPhone 14 Pro Features a 15.54 cm (6.1-inch) Super Retina XDR display.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Apple has introduced the amazing Dynamic Island on iPhone 14 Pro.
Check Product
Photo Credit: Unsplash
iPhone 14 Pro is equipped with a 48MP main camera for high-resolution photography.
Check product
Photo Credit: Unsplash
iPhone 14’s cinematic mode now supports 4K Dolby Vision at up to 30 fps.
Photo Credit: Amazon
Discounted pricing and amazing features of iPhone 14 Pro, make it a compelling option for users. Don’t miss the offer!
Check related web stories:
iPhone 13 price to fall below Rs. 40000 in sale? Check massive discount in Amazon deal
iPhone 13 price drop! Amazon is offering a huge deal today; Check it out now
iPhone 14 Pro is available with a huge price cut on Amazon today! Check discount here
View more