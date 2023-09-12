Chandrayaan 3 mission in 10 photos: Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover, propulsion module, more
Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. It consists of the propulsion module, Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover.
It was launched by LVM3 from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. Do you know What exactly the Chandrayaan-3 module consists of?
Take a look at these pictures to understand the full Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission module.
This picture shows the integrated module of Chandrayaan-3, it consists of Vikram Lander module, Pragyan Rover and Propulsion module.
2- In this picture you can see the positioning of the the integrated module of the Chandrayaan-3 module, which consists of lander module+ rover, inter module adaptor cone and propulsion module
In this picture you can see the front and side view of the integrated module of Chandrayaan-3
In this picture, you can see the Vikram lander from different angles.
This picture shows the pitch view and isometric view of propulsion module of Chandrayaan-3.
This picture shows the Pragyan Rover on Ramp and deployed views.
In this picture you can see the Pragyaan Rover on the ramp of the Vikram lander and being deployed from the lander.
This picture shows the detailed view of the Vikram lander.
With this picture, You will be able to understand the components of the Pragyan rover that is being deployed on the south pole of the lunar surface.
This picture briefs about how the Chandrayaan-3 mission was executed. You can see the mission profile in the picture.