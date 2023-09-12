Chandrayaan 3 mission in 10 photos: Vikram Lander, Pragyan Rover, propulsion module, more

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 12, 2023
Photo Credit: ISRO

 Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. It consists of the propulsion module, Vikram Lander and Pragyan Rover.

Photo Credit: ISRO

It was launched by LVM3 from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota. Do you know What exactly the Chandrayaan-3 module consists of? 

Photo Credit: ISRO

Take a look at these pictures to understand the full Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission module.

Photo Credit: ISRO

This picture shows the integrated module of Chandrayaan-3, it consists of Vikram Lander module, Pragyan Rover and Propulsion module.

Photo Credit: ISRO

2- In this picture you can see the positioning of the the integrated module of the Chandrayaan-3 module, which consists of lander module+ rover, inter module adaptor cone and propulsion module

Photo Credit: ISRO

In this picture you can see the front and side view of the integrated module of Chandrayaan-3

Photo Credit: ISRO

 In this picture, you can see the Vikram lander from different angles. 

Photo Credit: ISRO

 This picture shows the pitch view and isometric view of propulsion module of Chandrayaan-3.

Photo Credit: ISRO

This picture shows the Pragyan Rover on Ramp and deployed views.

Photo Credit: ISRO

In this picture you can see the Pragyaan Rover on the ramp of the Vikram lander and being deployed from the lander.

Photo Credit: ISRO

This picture shows the detailed view of the Vikram lander.

Photo Credit: ISRO

With this picture, You will be able to understand the components of the Pragyan rover that is being deployed on the south pole of the lunar surface.

Photo Credit: ISRO

This picture briefs about how the Chandrayaan-3 mission was executed. You can see the mission profile in the picture.

Check out related web stories:
Vikram Lander recorded motion on the Moon; big success for ISRO
Solar storm likely to hit Earth as Sun fires M2 flare
Chandrayaan 3's Vikram Lander: Resting on the Moon's surface
View more