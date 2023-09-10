Solar storm likely to hit Earth as Sun fires M2 flare
Published Sep 10, 2023
The Sun has been in a vile mood and has spewed out immense amounts of energy out into space. This energy is set to generate a solar storm that astronomers have warned about.
When this solar storm hits the Earth it can threaten all the electronic infrastructure including the Internet, electricity, mobile phones, satellites and more.
Solar activity has been increasing since the beginning of the month, with multiple solar flare eruptions and some solar storms, although they were relatively minor in impact.
In the last 24 hours, a significant event occurred with an M2.12-class solar flare erupting on the Sun. The impact was felt on Earth as it caused a shortwave radio blackout across the American continents.
On September 8, an M2.12-class solar flare erupted on the Sun, leading to a minor R1 radio blackout affecting the Pacific Ocean region near North and South America.
SpaceWeatherLive reported this solar flare as the most powerful solar activity in the past 72 hours
Space weather physicist Tamitha Skov issued a warning about a potential solar storm approaching Earth, triggered by Region 3425's M2-flare and a filament launch on the edge of the Earth-strike zone.
The impact of this potential solar storm on Earth is yet to be confirmed, pending coronagraph imagery, with the projected impact window around late September 10 or early September 11.
Skov said, “We may have another #solarstorm on the way! Region 3425 fires an M2-flare and partially launches a filament at the edge of the Earth-strike zone. Waiting for coronagraph imagery now to see if this #solarstorm might graze Earth”.
A solar storm can have a number of effects on our planet, including disruptions to communication and navigation systems, but the extent of this particular storm's impact remains uncertain.Monitoring space weather events like these is crucial for predicting and preparing for potential impacts on Earth, space-based assets as well as those on Earth.